Data: Illinois sees record marijuana sales amid pandemic

CHICAGO (AP) — State figures show that recreational marijuana sales in Illinois total more than $300 million since the start of the year. The Illinois Department of Finance and Professional Regulation and New Frontier Data reported that July cannabis sales were the highest of the year at $61 million. That number is up from 47.6 million in June and 44.3 million in May. The Chicago Tribune reported that one reason for the increase in sales could be the customer’s ability to order online, which many dispensaries started to keep lines down.