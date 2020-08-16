 Skip to Content

Crawford stars as Blackhawks beat Golden Knights 3-1

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) --
Corey Crawford made 46 saves in a stellar performance, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-1 to stay alive in their first-round playoff series. Drake Caggiula and Matthew Highmore scored first-period goals for the Blackhawks, and Alex DeBrincat added an empty-netter with 10 seconds left.

Chicago handed Robin Lehner his first loss in a Golden Knights uniform since the goaltender was acquired in a trade with the Blackhawks in February. Vegas suffered its first loss since arriving in Edmonton for the NHL restart. The Golden Knights will have another chance to close out the Blackhawks in Game 5 on Tuesday.

