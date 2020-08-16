City First Church to host 7th food giveaway on Thursday

ROCKFORD (WREX) – City First Church is preparing to host its seventh food drive this week in Rockford.

The church is expected to feed 1,600 families this coming Thursday.

Thousands of pounds of dairy, protein and produce will be given away during the event.

The church will take COVID-19 precautions by placing food in the trunks of cars.

“We have a great opportunity to meet the physical needs of those in our community and share hope during this trying season," Jeremy DeWeerdt, Senior Pastor of City First Church said. "Our ongoing efforts to feed those in our area is made possible through the incredible generosity at both the personal and business level. It is our pleasure to serve the community once again!”

The drive-thru food giveaway will take place Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at City First Church main auditorium entrance located at 5950 Spring Creek Road.