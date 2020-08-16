Chicago mayor warns of rising virus cases among young people

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is again warning of rising COVID-19 rates, saying young people are behind the recent uptick. The first-term Democrat spoke Sunday to CBS’ “Face the Nation,” saying officials have to “break through to young people that they are not immune to this virus.” Her comments came as the state reported 1,562 new confirmed cases and 18 deaths. Overall, Illinois is reporting 206,081 cases, including 7,744 deaths. Lightfoot says there’s also been an increase in Latino communities.