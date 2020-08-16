Cardinals RP allows 4 straight HRs vs White Sox in ML debut

CHICAGO (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals reliever Roel Ramirez became the first pitcher to allow four straight home runs in his major league debut when the Chicago White Sox hit him around in the fifth inning. Yoán Moncada, Yasmani Grandal, José Abreu and Eloy Jiménez connected during a six-run inning, tying the big league record for consecutive homers. Ramirez took the mound in the fifth with St. Louis leading 1-0. He struck out Luis Robert to start, but things went south quickly. After two singles, a caught stealing and a walk, Moncada smacked a three-run homer to right. Grandal followed with another drive into the right-field seats, and then Abreu and Jimenez each homered to left.