3 Texas officers shot by gunman, who holds 3 people in home

Associated Press--Police in a suburb of Austin, Texas, say three officers have been shot and a man remains barricaded inside a home with three of his family members. Interim Police Chief Mike Harmon said during a news conference that officers were responding to a call Sunday around 3 p.m. at a residence when they were shot.

The officers are in stable condition at a local hospital. It is unclear if the suspect was injured. The mother, a juvenile and another person, whose age was unknown, remain in the home held by the suspect. Multiple agencies are on the scene.