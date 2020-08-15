World Class Motors fills a bus full of donated supplies for Miss Carly’s

ROCKFORD (WREX) — While some businesses celebrated 815 Day with special sales, one Rockford company spent the day helping Miss Carly's by driving up donations.

Carly Rice describes her homeless shelter as a light house for the lost.

"We're a safe place and a place that meets the needs of people who are falling through the cracks," said Miss Carly's Founder Carly Rice.

More and more families are seeking out help during COVID-19. That's why World Class Motors in Rockford is stepping in.

"Well it's a good thing we had lots of cars because the bus was full within about an hour," said World Class Motors Owner Pat Phelps.

The car dealership helped the organization fill a bus load worth of stuff it needs on Saturday.

It offered a free oil change to anyone that donated $50 or more worth of donations.

People dropped off items like sleeping bags, pillows, water bottles, hygiene products and more.

"It would only be $16 out of their pocket but they can make an impact. It's just amazing the following she has and the people that are so generous from Rockford helping people that need the help," said Phelps.

"We have a stock pile now. We run out of things, especially our hygiene items, all the time and it hurts to say, 'No I'm sorry. I know you need this but we just don't have it.' We've been out of toilet paper for three days," said Rice.

Rice says her shelter hands out nearly a thousand sack lunches everyday. Thanks to cars filled to the rim with more supplies and the people that put those items there that tradition can continue.

"They've been along for the whole ride. So people feel like they're a part of Miss Carly's and they are because what the community and the volunteers do all together, that's what's made this come to fruition," said Rice.

A donation that will allow Rice to continue to help those lost find their way back home.