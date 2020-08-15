White Sox reliever Ian Hamilton (shoulder) on injured list

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox have placed Ian Hamilton on the 10-day injured list because of a sore right shoulder. The White Sox also transferred utilityman Leury García to the 45-day injured list. García is out with a sprained left thumb. Veteran infielder Cheslor Cuthbert was brought up from Chicago’s alternate training site in Schaumburg, and left-hander Bernardo Flores was recalled to serve as the 29th man for Saturday’s doubleheader against St. Louis.