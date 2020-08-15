Venezuelans brave open sea on tubes, fishing for survival

LA GUAIRA, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelans desperate to feed their families amid the coronavirus pandemic are heading out to the open sea on inner tubes armed with a hook and line. It’s a risk they’re forced to take as the nationwide lockdown paralyzes an already miserable economy and eliminates their jobs in construction and restaurants. The fishermen face strong currents, sharks and the fear a fishhook could puncture their inner tube far from shore. A day’s catch could feed their families for a week. The rest they sell for a small profit.