Sunny stretch begins for the Stateline

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Temperatures are on the mind for most people across the Stateline this evening. Highs for the day made it into the 80's, but tonight might be on the cooler side. Sunshine also takes over for the upcoming work week.

Cool Average Highs Return:

As a cold front pushes through the Stateline temperatures will start to feel more comfortable. Northwest winds will usher in drier air, so dew points will drop toward the more comfortable 50's. As a result, Sunday will be the only day in the near future that features highs in the middle 80's. Most days in the Stateline fall into the lower 80's which is on pair to average for the middle of August. Dew points will remain fairly low through the upcoming week as high pressure dominates the area.

The next chance to see temperatures rise once again will not occur until the latter half of the week. High pressure moves toward our southeast driving in southwesterly air. This will help dew points slightly rise and temperatures follow suit. Highs will return toward the middle to upper 80's. However, another cold front looks possible for Friday night into Saturday.

Sunny days:

With high pressure taking over for n extended period, this means so does sunshine. We cannot completely rule out a stray shower or two, but the overall pattern will remain mostly dry at least through Wednesday. Usually, days of fun in the sun are pleasant, but all the dry days do not help us get back on track for August's lacking rainfall.

Current August rainfall totals show that the Stateline in currently 1.72" below for rainfall. The only way for us to even start to catch back up is to have more rainy days in the forecast. Sadly, the only two days that may feature a bit of rainfall do not look promising.