Q&A: What’s happening at the US Postal Service, and why?

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats are considering calling the House back into session to address the issue of the U.S. Postal Service. That’s according to aides familiar with a Saturday evening leadership call. Both the House and the Senate are in recess the next few weeks. The Postal Service is strapped for money and instituting cutbacks, and it’s warning states that it can’t guarantee all ballots cast by mail for the November election will arrive in time to be counted. President Donald Trump and congressional Democrats are at odds over funding for the Postal Service as well as the use of mail-in ballots.