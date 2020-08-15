Pope urges Nile states to continue talks over disputed dam

CAIRO (AP) — Pope Francis is urging Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to continue talks to resolve their years-long dispute over a massive dam Ethiopia is building on the Blue Nile that has led to sharp regional tensions and fears of military conflict. Francis has called on all sides to continue their dialogue. Egypt and Sudan suspended talks with Ethiopia earlier this month after Ethiopia proposed linking a deal on the filling and operations of its Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam to a broader agreement about the Blue Nile waters that would replace a colonial-era accord with Britain.