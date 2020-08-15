Pompeo inks deal for US troop move from Germany to Poland

WARSAW (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has sealed a defense cooperation deal with Polish officials that will pave the way for the redeployment of American troops from Germany to Poland. In Warsaw on Saturday at the end of a four-nation tour of central and eastern Europe, Pompeo and Poland’s defense minister signed an Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement that sets out the legal framework for the additional troop presence. The signing came just a day after the Trump administration suffered an embarrassing diplomatic loss at the United Nations when its proposal to indefinitely extend an arms embargo on Iran was soundly defeated in a UN Security Council vote that saw only one country side with the U.S.