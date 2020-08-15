Police keep marchers off major Chicago expressway

A march that could have snarled traffic on Chicago’s South Side is turning into a lot less disruptive than expected because police have been able to kept protesters off of the major expressways into the city. About 200 people turned up to march in protest of police brutality on Saturday but police were able to block access to the Dan Ryan Expressway. The march comes days after a officer-involved shooting prompted several hundred people to pour into the downtown area, where they smashed windows of businesses and stole merchandise.