Philly Naked Bike Ride called off because of the coronavirus

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic has slammed the brakes on this year’s Philly Naked Bike Ride. The annual event usually draws thousands of nude cyclists for a trip around Philadelphia and its tourist sites. It had been set for Aug. 29. But organizers who’d been gearing up for it said Friday the city’s COVID-19 cases made them halt their planning. They say canceling this year’s event “is the most responsible thing to do.” But they have a message for would-be naked riders eager to break free of their home lockdowns: They hope to be back riding next year.