Newsweek apologizes for op-ed questioning Harris birthright

NEW YORK (AP) — Newsweek has apologized for an op-ed that questioned Sen. Kamala Harris’ U.S. citizenship and her eligibility to be Joe Biden’s running mate, a false and racist conspiracy theory which President Donald Trump did not dismiss. The op-ed was written by a conservative attorney who sowed doubt about Harris’ eligibility based on her parents’ immigration status. But Harris is eligible for both the vice presidency and presidency under the constitutional requirements. Newsweek on Friday said the magazine had failed to anticipate the ways in which the essay would be “interpreted, distorted and weaponized.” But it will remain online.