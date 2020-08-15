Local businesses showcase their items during Rockford’s 815 Day

ROCKFORD (WREX) — 815 Day is a day in Rockford where people showcase both the city, and the community.

"The initiative that is bringing people together and the support that we are receiving." said Chad Burgess, owner of Craft + Foster.

Rockford Day is on August 15th.

It's a day where people celebrate the forest city in all types of ways.

"You have got a little bit of everything and I love that," said Shelby Starr, manager at Bath and Body Fusion.

This years celebration is a bit different though. Businesses and organizations had to celebrate the day during the pandemic.

"Today means a lot. Now more than ever before," said Burgess.

The theme for this years 815 Day is, "Celebrating our Resilience." It's an idea local business owners say the city and its people have engulfed during this tough time.

"It's a weird time to be alive. However, people are hungry for connection. Hungry for community," said Burgess.

Manager of Bath and Body Fusion, Shelby Starr, says her store made accommodations for the day.

"It's definitely different. We are watching how many people are coming into the store. So we had a little bit of a line going for the first time," said Starr.

Even though Starr and others must be more cautious this year, she says that shouldn't stop people from celebrating their city.

"The more you put your love, heart, and soul into it and believe that you are going to have a great day, you will want to give these people an amazing experience as well. You feel that fire of being more resilient and being more active in your business," said Starr.

Something Starr says she hopes will trigger people to support the city not only on 815 Day, but every other day of the year.