Jerry Kelly hangs onto Senior Players lead at Firestone

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — erry Kelly bogeyed two of the last four holes for another even-par 70 on Firestone’s challenging South Course, leaving him with a one-stroke lead Saturday in the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship. The only player at par or better after two days in the PGA Tour Champions’ first major of the season, Kelly — at 2 under — had some company in red numbers going into the final round. Woody Austin and Scott Parel each shot 67, and Colin Montgomerie had a 68 to get to 1 under on the testing course that was the longtime site of a PGA Tour event and later a World Golf Championship tournament.