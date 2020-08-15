IDPH Officially Approves IHSA Plans to Play This Fall

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The modified fall sports plan approved by the IHSA Board on July 29, has officially been approved by the Illinois Department of Public Health. The plan was given the green light on August 14, confirming that there will be some sports played in the fall.

Boys and girls golf, cross country, girls tennis and girl's swimming and diving will all play their seasons as planned. The modified plan has football, girls volleyball, and boys soccer pushed to the spring.

The new season layout for the 2020-2021 academic year is outlined below.

Fall: August 10 to October 24

Winter: November 16 to February 13

Spring: February 15 to May 1

Summer: May 3 to June 26