Giolito expected to start as White Sox host the Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals (2-3, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (10-9, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (1-0, 1.50 ERA, .67 WHIP, 5 strikeouts) White Sox: Lucas Giolito (1-1, 4.37 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox host the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday.

The White Sox went 39-41 in home games in 2019. Chicago pitchers had an ERA of 4.90 last season with a staff WHIP of 1.43.

The Cardinals went 41-40 on the road in 2019. St. Louis pitchers had an ERA of 3.80 last season with a staff WHIP of 1.27.

INJURIES: White Sox: Carlos Rodon: (left shoulder), Reynaldo Lopez: (shoulder), Jimmy Lambert: (forearm), Aaron Bummer: (left biceps), Nick Madrigal: (left shoulder), Leury Garcia: (thumb).

Cardinals: Miles Mikolas: (forearm), John Brebbia: (elbow).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.