Former Illinois Gov. James Thompson, ‘Big Jim,’ dies at 84

CHICAGO (AP) -- Former Illinois Gov. James R. Thompson has died.

He was 84. Thompson was known as "Big Jim" during a long career that eventually made him the state's longest-serving chief executive.

His wife, Jayne, told the Chicago Tribune and the Chicago Sun-Times that he died shortly after 8 p.m. Friday at the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab in Chicago.

The Tribune, citing a police report, reported Thompson had been recovering there for several weeks after suffering heart problems.

Thompson was a Republican from Chicago who was first elected in 1976. He served four terms.

A moderate, he managed the state through recession years in the 1980s.