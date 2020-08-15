Fleury, Golden Knights beat Blackhawks for 3-0 series lead

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 26 shots and the Vegas Golden Knights held off the Chicago Blackhawks 2-1 to take a 3-0 lead in their first round series. William Karlsson and Patrick Brown scored for the Golden Knights. Vegas is a perfect 6-0 in the postseason, having also won all three of its round-robin games in the preliminary round to take the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. With Games 3 and 4 on back-to-back nights, Vegas coach Peter DeBoer opted to start Fleury instead of Robin Lehner, who is 4-0 with 2.39 goals-against average this postseason. Olli Maatta scored in the third period and Corey Crawford had 24 saves for Chicago.