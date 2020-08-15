FBI team arrives this weekend to take part in Beirut probe

BEIRUT (AP) — A senior U.S. diplomat says a team of FBI investigators is due to arrive in Lebanon this weekend to take part in the probe of Beirut’s massive explosion. David Hale, U.S. undersecretary of state for political affairs, visited the site of the blast on Saturday. He said the FBI team is taking part at the invitation of Lebanese authorities in order to find answers about what caused the Aug. 4 explosion which killed nearly 180 people and wounded thousands. Hale called for a “thorough, credible and transparent” investigation into the cause of the fire that ignited nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrate in Beirut’s port remains unclear. French investigators are also taking part in the Lebanese-led probe.