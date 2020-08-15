‘Do something:’ Harris’ rapid rise driven by call to action

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Some 51 years ago, Kamala Harris was part of the second class to integrate the public schools in Berkeley, California. Now she’s the first Black woman and first Asian American woman named to a major party presidential ticket. The California senator is Joe Biden’s vice presidential pick. Harris’ path toward the second-highest office in the United States has tracked the nation’s struggle for racial equality. She was raised by immigrant parents, spent a childhood among civil rights activists and has overseen a flawed criminal justice system as California’s attorney general. It’s been a rapid ascent to the top of Democratic politics.