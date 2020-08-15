Delaware thrust into unlikely starring role in 2020 campaign

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Delaware isn’t a swing state in the presidential race. It only has three electoral votes. And driving its entire length, from Pennsylvania to Maryland, takes only a little more than an hour and a half. But Delaware is playing an unexpected starring role in the White House campaign as the pandemic keeps Democrat Joe Biden away from traditional campaigning and close to home in Wilmington. Many in the city say they’re glad to have the former vice president back home, even though the coronavirus has limited his public appearances. With regular campaigning likely stalled for the foreseeable future, Delaware seems certain to remain in the political spotlight.