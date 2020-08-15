Cards beat White Sox 5-1 in return from coronavirus outbreak

CHICAGO (AP) — Dexter Fowler helped St. Louis get off to a fast start in its return from a coronavirus outbreak, and the Cardinals beat the Chicago White Sox 5-1 in the opener of a doubleheader. St. Louis played its first game since July 29 and looked much sharper than Chicago while improving to 3-3 on the season. Every other team in the majors had played at least 13 games coming into the day. Fowler hit a two-run single in the Cardinals’ four-run first. Adam Wainwright pitched five innings of one-run ball in his second start of the year.