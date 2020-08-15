PG&E warns of more rolling outages amid California heat wave

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California’s largest utility warned of a second round of rolling power outages Saturday as a heat wave baking California in triple-digit temperatures continues to strain the electrical system. Pacific Gas & Electric said the blackouts were possible between 5 and 10 p.m., but a final decision will be made later in the day by the California Independent System Operator (California ISO), which manages the power grid. California ISO ordered the first rolling outages in nearly 20 years on Friday when it directed utilities around the state to shed their power loads. The state remains gripped by the heat wave Saturday, with several records either tied or broken.