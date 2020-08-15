‘Ballot harvesting’ targeted amid fight over voting rules

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada’s new vote-by-mail law includes provisions allowing anyone to collect and return ballots on a voter’s behalf, a practice critics deride as “ballot harvesting” and that President Donald Trump and Republicans are targeting amid a broader fight over voting during the pandemic. The practice is expressly allowed in more than half of states and used by political groups and campaigns to boost turnout and ensure voters who are older, homebound, or live far from U.S. postal services get their mail-in ballots counted. Trump and the GOP contend “ballot harvesting” opens the door for fraud and have fought to restrict it in states.