DEKALB COUNTY (WREX) -- A man was critically injured after an ATV crash Friday night in DeKalb County.

Authorities say the 55-year-old was driving an ATV around 10 p.m. Friday north on Larson Road just south of Route 64 in Sycamore when he lost control.

Police say the vehicle rolled over multiple times and the man was ejected.

He had to be flown to a nearby hospital after being critically injured.

The crash remains under investigation.