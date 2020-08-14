Wayfair pulls towel depicting deity after Hindus object

BOSTON (AP) — Online home goods retailer Wayfair has pulled a beach towel depicting the Hindu deity Lord Ganesha. Rajan Zed is the president of Universal Society of Hinduism. He said Thursday that the Boston-based company had apologized and removed the towel from its website within an hour of the organization raising concerns. The “Hindu Elephant Beach Towel” retailed for about $26. Zed called it “highly inappropriate” and thanked Wayfair for quickly responding. Zed’s organization is part of an interfaith coalition that’s recently called for renaming the Brahma beer line and also urged nightclubs to stop using sacred Buddhist and Hindu imagery as decor.