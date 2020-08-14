Top militant linked to beheadings surrenders in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A leading terror suspect who has been linked to beheadings of Filipino and foreign hostages has surrendered after being wounded in battle. National police chief Gen. Archie Gamboa said Abu Sayyaf commander Anduljihad Susukan gave up after negotiations with police and was served warrants for at least 23 cases of murder and other crimes. He is the highest-ranking commander of the small but brutal Abu Sayyaf group to be taken into custody so far this year. The military has been waging a years-long offensive against the Abu Sayyaf, which has been blacklisted by the United States and the Philippines as a terrorist organization.