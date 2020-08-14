South Asia counts losses from devastating monsoon floods

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Across South Asia, more than 17 million people are suffering as a result of this year’s monsoon floods. Nearly 700 people have died in Bangladesh, India and Nepal and almost a third of low-lying Bangladesh went underwater after most of the country’s 16 major rivers overflowed in June and July following torrential rains and violent onrush of waters from upstream India, which was also tormented by the floods. Experts have long been warning that a densely populated delta country like Bangladesh is one of the worst victims of climate change, and severe and frequent floods indicate that something has gone wrong.