Some Rock Valley College hybrid classes change to completely online after tornado rips through campus

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The first week of school is quickly approaching for Rock Valley College. Students and faculty are gearing up for classes in the midst of COVID-19 but what they didn't anticipate was an EF-1 tornado tearing through campus on Monday night.

Some teachers and students at Rock Valley College were expecting to walk into buildings like the Woodward Technology Center for class starting next week. But now after a tornado ripped through campus, students and faculty have to change course yet again.

“We thought we were prepared for the start of the school year and when the storm came through it definitely was kind of a feeling of being cut off at the knees," said RVC Associate Professor of Computer and Information Systems Stephanie Wascher.

The associate professor said she was ready to start her hybrid class in the Woodward Technology Center this fall.

“As an instructor you want to have everything up and ready and perfect for your students for the first day so that they can be successful and this tornado kinda just derailed everything for us," sais Wascher.

Monday night's storms destroyed Wascher's classroom and the rest of the second floor of the WTC.

“The ceiling in my classroom fell through, one of the windows broke. There was rain pouring in on our classroom with all of our equipment," said Wascher.

There was storm damage all across campus forcing some classes that planned for hybrid learning to move completely online for just the first week of school. But Wascher's building saw the brunt of the damage. She says her classroom wont be ready to reopen for at least another month. That's why Wascher along with two other teachers that work in the same building decided to change their classes to go completely online.

“If our students needed extra help or wanted to touch the equipment then we would have office hours where they could come in and use the equipment in a different room once we find out which room we could use," said Wascher.

While some students say they will miss the social interactions on campus this fall, Wascher is hoping to lead them towards success through hail and high water.

The college says it's closing its campus for debris clean up until August 21 but services are open by phone or email.