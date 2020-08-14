Scattered showers are likely Saturday, but severe risks move southeast

ROCKFORD (WREX) — While the Stateline may not avoid rain, risks for severe weather look to be just outside of the area and closer to Chicago. Monitor the weather for thunderstorms just in case.

Saturday storms:

Rain holds off until the early afternoon, so morning plans should be safe from showers. The closer we get to noon, however, the higher the rain chances get.

The afternoon won't be a washout, as the storms will be hit-or-miss.

In between noon and 3 pm, a broken line of scattered showers develops and moves quickly to the southeast. Since the showers and storms are scattered, there will be some dry time and dry areas, so the early afternoon won't be a washout. After 3 pm, showers and storms should be to our east and southeast, leaving the rest of Saturday dry.

Severe weather risks are over Chicago instead of the Stateline. Be aware that any storm brings lightning danger however.

There is a slight risk for severe weather to our southeast and closer to Chicago. Any severe weather will not be widespread, as it may only be a storm or two that bring damaging wind gusts and large hail. Keep an eye on any storms after 3 pm if you are near Chicago Saturday.

Saturday remains muggy and warm, with temperatures in the low 80's. Conditions may feel like the middle 80's at times with the humidity.

Cool stretch:

After Saturday, we enter a long stretch of cooler weather. Conditions won't be as fall-like as earlier this month, but the temperatures may resemble early September at times.

Sunday stays in the low 80's, but with lower humidity so conditions remain warm and comfortable. The sky stays sunny all day.

The weather keeps this kind of weather going for a long while. We'll see sunny conditions and low humidity through next Friday. During this stretch, temperatures dip into the upper 70's Monday and Tuesday. This is a lot more like the beginning of September. By Wednesday, we are rising back into the low 80's through Friday, which is around average for this time of year.