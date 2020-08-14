R. Kelly’s manager charged with phone threats to theater

NEW YORK (AP) — R. Kelly’s manager has been charged with making telephone threats of gunfire at a Manhattan theater to shut down a documentary about the singer’s alleged sexual abuse of women and girls. Authorities say Donnell Russell will face the charges during a remote proceeding in Manhattan federal court Friday. The 45-year-old Chicago man was charged with threatening physical harm by interstate communication, and conspiracy. It was not immediately clear who will represent him in court. Kelly is jailed in Chicago after pleading not guilty to dozens of state and federal sex crime charges in Illinois, Minnesota and New York. Russell had been charged earlier this week with harassing a Kelly victim.