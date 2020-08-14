 Skip to Content

OSF celebrates retirement for physician of 50 years

New
9:16 am Top Stories

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After 50 years, a local doctor hangs up his white coat and is retiring. Dr. David Pocock started his career in his native country, Australia, and he ends it serving our community at OSF healthcare.

To mark 50 years of healing others, OSF hosted a parade at its Poplar Grove clinic and Dr. Pocock says he's looking forward to retirement.

"It's probably one of the most exciting times in my life apart from getting married and having children, " says Dr. Pocock.

Dr. Pocock's last day at OSF was Thursday.

Maggie Polsean

Maggie Polsean is an anchor for 13 News Today. Born and raised in Rockford, she is excited to be back home working for the station she grew up watching. Maggie is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee and Christian Life high school in Rockford.

Related Articles

Skip to content