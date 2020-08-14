OSF celebrates retirement for physician of 50 years

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After 50 years, a local doctor hangs up his white coat and is retiring. Dr. David Pocock started his career in his native country, Australia, and he ends it serving our community at OSF healthcare.



To mark 50 years of healing others, OSF hosted a parade at its Poplar Grove clinic and Dr. Pocock says he's looking forward to retirement.



"It's probably one of the most exciting times in my life apart from getting married and having children, " says Dr. Pocock.



Dr. Pocock's last day at OSF was Thursday.