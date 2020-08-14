Officials responding to plane crash near Cottonwood Airport

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Fire officials say they are responding to a plane crash near Cottonwood Airport in Rockford.



On Friday afternoon, a small plane crashed on Auburn Road. A car was struck, and we've been told the driver of that car has been taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.



Rockford Fire said they were in the area to assist with a fuel spill.



We do not have information yet on what kind of plane this is or how it crashed.



13 WREX has a crew on the scene working to bring you more information.