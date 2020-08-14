Maryland county votes to keep Confederate memorial

EASTON, Md. (AP) — A county on Maryland’s Eastern Shore has voted to keep a memorial honoring Confederate soldiers, sparking a protest outside the meeting. The Washington Post reports that the Talbot County Council voted 3 to 2 to keep the memorial on the lawn of the Talbot County Courthouse. A measure to remove the 1916 monument was introduced earlier this year following the death of George Floyd. Council members who voted to keep the monument said they were concerned about making such a decision during the pandemic. Activists said officials had used the pandemic as an “excuse” to shelve the issue.