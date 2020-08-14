Major US postal workers union endorses Biden for president

WASHINGTON (AP) — A major union representing U.S. postal workers endorsed Democrat Joe Biden, a move that comes after President Donald Trump acknowledged he was starving the postal service of money in order to make it more difficult to vote by mail in November’s election. The National Association of Letter Carriers, which represents 300,000 current and retired workers, said Thursday that Trump’s longstanding hostility to the mail-delivering agency has heightened during the pandemic. They say his administration has taken “steps outside of the public eye to undermine the Postal Service and letter carriers.” Union president Fredric Rolando said Biden is a “fierce ally and defender of the United States Postal Service.”