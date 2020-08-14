Liberty University and Falwell: A bond that’s hard to break

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Jerry Falwell Jr. has been toppled, at least temporarily, from the presidency of evangelical Liberty University. But whether he could break permanently with the Christian institution that is synonymous with his family name is another matter. Falwell apologized after posting a vacation photo that showed him with his pants unzipped and his arm around the waist of his wife’s pregnant assistant. The image was enough to push the 58-year-old attorney into an indefinite leave of absence. Many people who know the school well have a hard time envisioning its governing board saying goodbye to the heir who helped transform it into a conservative Christian mainstay.