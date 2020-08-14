Friday Fun at Home – College Football Action Amid Cancellations

ROCKFORD (WREX) — While staying at home, 13 Sports Director Derek Bayne thought he would have some fun on Fridays to make the most of his time at home. Every Friday at 6, Derek will feature a new activity that can be done at home. It will be something that will get the blood flowing and get the positive vibes going for the weekend. And they'll usually feature his 3-year-old son Julian.

With several major conferences postponing college football seasons, there will be a lack of football action on Saturdays in the fall, at least in the Midwest. While the Big Ten and Mid-American Conferences are postponed, Derek and Julian crank up a college atmosphere in the backyard for some Friday fun before the Saturday silence.