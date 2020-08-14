For third week in a row, protesters are arrested outside Rockford City Market

ROCKFORD (WREX) — For a third week in a row, protesters are arrested outside of Rockford City Market.

Protesters with the Justice for May 30 Alliance gathered at Joe Marino Park, the designated protest area as announced by Rockford Police last week.



But for another week in a row, a smaller group of protesters marched in East State Street, using the crosswalk at the intersection of Water Street.

At about 6:w0 p.m. Friday, officers with the Rockford Police Department asked over a loud speaker for the protesters to stop blocking the streets. When they didn't, police made at least two arrests.



Leslie Rolfe, an organizer of the May 30th Alliance, was arrested again for the third week in a row.



