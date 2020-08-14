DNC will go digital, delegates debate decision

ROCKFORD (WREX) — For a Democratic candidate to officially receive the presidential nomination, the candidate needs the support of nearly 2,000 Democratic delegates. Illinois has just under 200.

Two of them are Sen. Steve Stadelman and former Belvidere teacher Wendy LaFauce. They say they're excited to be part of history.

Every four years since 1832, presidential nominating conventions are held ahead of the November election.

"I just want to be part of the process of selecting the party's next nominee," Sen. Stadelman said.

LaFauce agreed saying, "This is my one and only shot at being a delegate for a convention."

But this year, the showmanship, the rowdiness, and the camaraderie amongst delegates, and tens of thousands of supporters, will take a backseat.

"This convention will now look and feel a lot different than what I imagined a year ago," Stadelman said with a laugh.

Thanks to COVID-19, the convention will still go on, but it will be virtual, not in-person.

"It's funny, in a way virtual conventions look better," LaFauce said.

That's because the Belvidere resident LaFauce says at a prior convention in April, she found herself right next to presidential candidate Joe Biden on Zoom.

"That would never happen in real life," LaFauce said.

She marked the occasion by taking some screenshots to show her family. But while she's gotten used to Zoom, delegates like her aren't quite sure what to expect.

"We've all been living a life of Zoom and Webex meetings, so this'll probably have a similar feel, strange, but probably similar to what we've been dealing with the last couple months," Stadelman said.

And that makes being a delegate bittersweet, especially for LaFauce, who has cerebral palsy. The convention's location in Milwaukee would've allowed her to go.

"I wanted to show my former students and people with disabilities that this is possible, that you can accomplish anything you set your mind to," LaFauce said.

It's a message of hope and triumph in the midst of the race for president.

The Democratic National Convention begins Monday, August 17 and runs through Thursday, August 20.