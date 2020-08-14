Coroner confirms body found in Mississippi River is missing Galena woman

GALENA, Ill. (WREX) — Lewis County Coroner confirmed the body found in the Mississippi River belongs to missing Galena woman, Laura Kowal, authorities said.

Kowal was last seen Friday, August 7 around 12 p.m. near her home in rural Galena, the Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office said.

Kowal's body was recovered near Canton, Missouri on August 9, police said.

The Lewis County Missouri Coroner's Office confirmed on Thursday night the body was Kowal.

The investigation is still on going, according to police.