Colombian fast food chain bets on automated restaurants

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — A Colombian fast food chain is planning to turn its branches into automated restaurants at a moment when the coronavirus pandemic has slammed the food service industry worldwide. The MUY outlet in downtown Bogota has colorful touch screens on which customers order their food. Another screen tells people when their order is ready and directs them to small cubicles where they can pick up their hot meals. Machines take payments in cash or credit cards. A similar sort of fast-food outlet opened in Argentina two years ago.