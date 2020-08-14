815 Day: A guide to all the events and specials happening on Rockford Day

815 Day: A guide to all the events and specials happening on Rockford DayNew
ROCKFORD (WREX) — Saturday is Rockford Day and there are dozens of way for you to celebrate and show off your Forest City pride.
While 815 Day is going to look different this year due to Covid-19, city leaders are still encouraging everyone to participate and find creative ways to part take in the city-wide festivities.
The theme of Rockford Day this year is "Celebrating Our Resilience" and community members are encourage to use hashtags #RockfordDay2020 and #CelebratingOurResilience in social media posts.
Here is a complete list of all the events and specials happening Friday and Saturday:
Dj Petey P On The Toyota Terrace
When: Friday, August 14 from 5 - 9 p.m.
Where: Skybox, 8800 E Riverside Blvd, Loves Park, IL 61111
Celebrate 815 Day and kick-off the weekend at Skybox! On Friday, August 14, DJ Petey P will be performing on the Toyota Terrace.
Load The Bus For Miss Carly's
When: Saturday, August 15 from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Where: World Class Motors, 5915 Forest Hills Rd, Rockford, IL 61114
World Class Motors and Grant Park Auto Sales are filling the bus for Miss Carly's. If you donate $50 value or more you get a free conventional oil change from World Class. Hot dogs, chips and pop will be for sale with all proceeds going to Miss Carly's. Click here for more information
Outdoor Movies On The Mile
When: Saturday, August 15, gates open at 7 p.m.
Where: 3917 E. State St.
Miracle Mile Rockford, along with 10 locally owned small businesses, is hosting an outdoor movie night showing a Rockford classic: A League of Their Own on Rockford Day. This will be shown in the parking lot of the former Magna grocery store, 3917 E State St. Participants must stay in their vehicles during the movie, except to use the restrooms or visit the food trucks. Click here for more information.
Rockford Fire 911 Virtual 3K Family Run/Walk
When: Friday, August 14 - Sunday, August 23, 2020
Where: Anywhere your imagination takes you!
All participants that sign up will receive a race t-shirt, race bib, and unique finisher medal; shirts are only guaranteed for those registered by midnight of August 5. A Covid-safe swag bag pickup event will be held at Fleet Feet, 1653 N. Alpine Rd., on Friday, August 14 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. All participants are encouraged to enter their own run times directly to RunSignUp by looking up their bib number. All proceeds are utilized to educate our community in fire prevention, safety and risk reduction. Click here for more information.
Rock River Valley Blood Center Blood Donation
When: Saturday, August 15 from 7 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Where: Rock River Valley Blood Center, multiple locations
If you donate blood at one of the two Rock River Valley Blood Center locations on Rockford Day, you will receive a free cheddar fry from Beefaroo, and the first 25 donors at each location will receive a bag of Mrs. Fisher's chips! And everyone will be entered to win a gift basket from Velvet Robot Coffee and Mrs. Fisher's Chips. Click here for more information.
815Gives
When: Anytime
One Body Collaboratives has recently launched 815Gives.com as a way for our community to easily find needs they can meet by individuals and families that are facing a hardship. On 815 Day it will be promoting all of the needs through its Facebook page that individuals can meet for their neighbors in the 815. Click here for more information.
Rockford Art Museum Free Admission
When: Saturday, August 15 from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Where: Rockford Art Museum, 711 N Main St, Rockford, IL 61103
Rockford Art Museum is offering free admission on 815 Day and 15% off museum memberships. Stop in and catch 5 exhibitions on 2 floors, artwork from the Rockford Art Museum Collection and taxidermy on loan from Burpee Museum. Face masks required and no reservations are needed. Click here for more information.
How I Thrive In The 815
When: Saturday, August 15 from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Where: Rockford Public Library, 1238 S Winnebago St, Rockford, IL 61102
Join author Karla Clark and artist Lisa Greco for a young writers workshop at 10 a.m. and at 12 p.m., families are invited to sit and enjoy an outdoor story time on the lawn of the library. Karla Clark will read her picture book, "You Be Mommy" and members of the Suspects Theater Company will perform short humorous skits about the importance of reading and writing. Registration is required, click here for more information.
Donation Drive To Benefit Rockford Sexual Assault Counseling
When: Friday, August 14 - Saturday August 15 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Where: Mary's By Design or Roxy Carmichael, 310 N Alpine Rd, Rockford, IL 61107
RSAC provides essential services to those in crisis including counseling and crisis services, medical and legal advocacy, prevention and professional education. Bring in donation items from Rockford Sexual Assault Counseling's wish list to either Roxy Carmichael Boutique or Mary's By Design and receive a discount on your purchase. Click here for more information.
T-shirt Launch Party At Rockford Art Deli
When: Saturday, August 15 from 12 - 4 p.m.
Where: Rockford Art Deli, 402 E State St, Rockford, IL 61104
The Rockford Art Deli is working with Eight Fifteen Capital LLC to launch their 4th collaborative t-shirt design. This year's design honors the state of Illinois. There will be a live DJ set by Freedom Bennett, Jamaican cuisine from Jammin Jerk Grill food truck and a meet and greet with the partners from Eight Fifteen Capital. Big Timber Axe Throwing's mobile axe trailer will be onsite for outdoor axe throwing. Click here for more information.
Virtual Tours At The Ethnic Heritage Museum
When: Saturday, August 15 from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Where: Online via Facebook Live
Ethnic Heritage Museum is offering an exclusive tour of some of the rarely seen rooms and spots in our Historical Corridor at the Heritage Museum Park. Join on Facebook live at 11 a.m. to see into the historic "barrel room" that contains 14 barrels from the original Grahams Distillery (1873-1919), as well as the remaining privy, stables and more. Click here for more information.
815 Outside At Severson Dells
When: Saturday, August 15
Where: Severson Dells Nature Preserve, 8502 Montague Rd., Rockford, IL 61102
Severson Dells is offering a variety of guided walks, hikes and strolls through the nature preserve for nature lovers in the 815. Guests are asked to enter at 8786 Montague Rd, Rockford, IL 61102 and take the first left to meet at the shelter house. Water and a face masks are encouraged, no pets are allowed. Click here for more information.
Shop Local On Rockford Day
When: Friday, August 14 - Sunday, August 16, times varied
Shop at dozens of local business offering 815 themed special for the Rockford holiday.
|BUSINESS
|DEAL/SPECIAL
|DURATION
|317 Art Collective
|Receive 8.15% off of all the art in the SUPERFREAK! show in the gallery, limited edition t-shirts available for $8.15.
|August 15, 12-4 p.m.
|815 Outside
|815 Outside shirts will be on sale for $18.15, purchase online or at Severson Dells Nature Center.
|All day August 15
|Akerman Shoes
|Get $8.15 off regular priced sandals, most brands.
|All day August 15
|Aldeen Golf Club
|Pro Shop Specials: Titleist and Taylormade hats - buy one, get one for $8.15; All gloves $8.15
|All day August 15
|Alzheimer's Association
|Anyone who registers and donates $15 on 815 Day will receive a 16oz Walk Tumbler.
|All day August 15
|Anytime Fitness
|New member sign up for $8.15.
|August 1 - 15
|Axe Marks the Spot
|$8.15 off axe throwing, one hour sessions are normally $20.
|All day August 15
|Baker Street Burgers
|8.15% of all proceeds will be donated to Miss Carly's non-profit.
|All day August 15
|Bath & Body Fusion
|$5 Bath Bombs; $5 Shower Steamers; $8 Dream Cream 2oz jars ; $15 Dream Cream 4oz jars ; Spend $100+ get a $25 gift card for free.
|All day August 15, in store and online
|Beefaroo
|Tees for $8.15.
|All day August 15
|Believe Build Become
|Full makeover package for $100, includes hair style, makeup, and 1 hour photo shoot with 10 edits.
|August 15
|Bella Luna Bakery
|Mrs. Fisher's Potato Chip Cookies $8.15/doz, 815 sugar cookies, 815 donuts, additional specials throughout the day.
|All day August 15
|Benson Stone Company
|Enter to win a special Forest City BBQ Gift Basket giveaway.
|Winner will be announced August 15 at 3 p.m.
|Big Timber Axe Throwing
|Buy one hour get one for $8.15.
|August 14 - August 16
|Bygone Brand
|Red Hot Rockford and Highway to RKFD tees on sale for $18.34, the year Rockford was founded.
|August 15, 9 a.m, - 2 p.m.
|Candle Crest Soy Candles Inc
|Limited-edition 815 soy candles for only $10, while supplies last.
|August 15, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
|Choices Natural Market
|15% off all fresh produce in-store and online, promo code EATFRESH15.
|In-store deal August 13 - 15, online deal August 16 - 21
|CJ's Public House
|Public House burgers for $8.15 during lunch hours, $8.15 Public House gear, $8.15 adult happy meals and $8.15 Public House screwball ice cream shots.
|All day August 15
|Cookies by Design
|1 dozen glazed and sprinkled $8.15, 1 dozen mini gourmets $8.15, 4 cupcakes $8.15, plus many 815 assorted decorated cookies
|August 15, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
|Cork, Keg & Spirits
|Buy any 8 bottles of wine and get 15% off.
|All day August 15
|Crimson Ridge
|Gray 815 T-shirt $8.15; 815 Face Mask $8.15; black long sleeved 815 T-shirt $18.15; 815 Key Chain $8.15; 815 Hoodie $18.15; 815 Sweatpants $18.15.
|Friday, August 14 - Sunday, August 16
|Culture Shock Clothing, Gifts & Records
|15% off all purchases.
|August 15, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
|Dunkin' Donuts
|Get a free donut with the purchase of a large beverage, hot, iced or frozen.
|All day August 15
|Elliot Golf Course
|Hot dog or brat, bag of chips and a beer for $8.15. Pro Shop Specials: Titleist and Taylormade hats - buy one, get one for $8.15; All gloves $8.15.
|All day August 15
|Erica's Board Creations
|Walk-in for make and take creations with prices ranging from $10 - $25.
|August 15, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
|Fleet Feet Sports
|Tees for $8.15.
|All day August 15
|Hidden Treasures Mall and Antiques
|Individual sales on booths set by vendors. Raffle baskets and a special Rockford themed giveaway.
|August 15, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
|Ingersoll Golf Course
|Hot dog or brat, bag of chips and a beer for $8.15. Pro Shop Specials: Titleist and Taylormade hats - buy one, get one for $8.15; All gloves $8.15.
|All day August 15
|J.R. Kortman Center for Design
|8.15% off on all purchases (excluding art). All customers whose purchases total is $25 or more will receive a free Rockford souvenir sticker.
|All day August 15
|Junior League of Rockford
|8.15% off for new members if they join on 815 Day.
|All day August 15
|Katie's Cup Coffee Bar
|2 Signature or Seasonal coffee drinks - $8.15; Italian Beef Sandwich with Mac & Cheese Bites side - $8.15; A la carte side: Mac & Cheese Bites w/ sauce - $3.25; Katie's Cup Travel Mugs - on sale for $12.50.
|August 15
|Krystal Shuga Photography
|Portrait Special $81.50 for your session and matted 8x10 image valued at $175.
|Special must be purchased on August 15.
|Lallygag Boutique
|$8 and $15 Sidewalk Sale
|August 15, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
|Lino's Restaurant
|Purchase a Lino's t-shirt for $8.15
|August 15, 4:30-10 p.m.
|Lucha Cantina
|All Chips & Dips discounted to $8.15 for dine-in and curbside pick-up.
|August 15, 4 - 9 p.m.
|Ma Cherie Lily Boutique
|Buy one get one for $15
|All day August 15
|Main Street Meat Co.
|USDA Choice New York Strips 20% off!
|August 14 - August 16
|Mary's Market
|The following meals will be $8.15: 1. Market Combo, coffee, choice of pastry; 2. Backyard BBQ Salad, fountain drink, gourmet cookie; 3. West Coast Club, fountain drink, gourmet cookie; 4. Chicken Salad Wrap, fountain drink, gourmet cookie; 5. Tropical Mango Salad, fountain drink, gourmet cookie
|All day August 15
|Maximum Performance
|$8 for 15 days of unlimited coaching, nutritional support, personalized workouts.
|August 15 for the first 20 participants
|Michaelsen Tai Chi & Therapy
|20% refund for first 20 new student enrollments to Rock Valley College Fall Tai Chi or Kung Fu.
|All week of August 15, until 20 enrollments are claimed
|Mid-Town Gyro House
|Ribtip Platter for $8.15 and Gyro meal for $7.79.
|August 15, 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.
|Miracle Mile Rockford
|Business memberships for $81.50, individual memberships for $8.15 (regularly $100 and $10). Prices valid for the entire month of August.
|Entire month of August
|Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens
|Receive 8 general admission passes and $15 off of your new membership or membership renewal. Memberships start at $50.
|August 15, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
|North Suburban Library District
|Stop by NSLD/Loves Park or NSLD/Roscoe for a Free 815 Day commemorative button while supplies last
|August 15, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
|One Love Candle & Bath
|Grab bags for $8.15, 2 bath bombs for $8.15, 2 candle tins for $8.15, Lip Balm/Pout Polish Combo for $8.15.
|August 15, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
|Parks Big & Tall
|15% off with any $50 or more purchase!
|August 15, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
|Petals & Pickins Flower Shop
|Mystery Box special for $28.15 per box, mini arrangements will be available for the $10.
|August 15, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
|Porch, Inc.
|20% off entire store.
|All day August 15
|Prairie Street Brewing Co.
|Rockford burger for $8.15.
|All day August 15
|Primitive 'N Proper
|Annual Patio Sale Event outside, and various $8.15 specials inside the shop.
|August 15, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
|Rockford Art Deli
|Make a purchase of any regular priced item and receive a sale tee from 50% off, plus sidewalk sale deals.
|August 15, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.
|Robin's Nest
|Certain items will be marked down to $8.15.
|August 15, 12 - 5 p.m.
|Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity ReStore
|Everything in store will be 20% off, except the Vintage section and Greenlite bulbs. There will also be a drawing for a $100 gift card.
|August 15, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
|Rockford Auto Glass
|20% off shower doors.
|All week of August 15
|Rockford Roasting Company
|$1 scoops of Dairyhaus ice cream; Ice cream coupon with purchase of $8.15 or more; All shirts $18.15; Soda can glass $8.15.
|August 15, 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.
|Royal Hobby Shop
|All Puzzles, Boardgames, and Breyer Horses are 15% off.
|August 15, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
|Sandy Hollow Golf Course
|.Hot dog or brat, bag of chips and a beer for $8.15. Pro Shop Specials: Titleist and Taylormade hats - buy one, get one for $8.15; All gloves $8.15.
|All day August 15
|Sign Gypsies 815
|15% off signs on August 15. Must be booked and paid for on August 15. Excludes school bookings. Prices start at $85 for a 24 hour rental.
|All day August 15
|Sinnissippi Golf Course
|Hot dog or brat, bag of chips and a beer for $8.15. Pro Shop Specials: Titleist and Taylormade hats - buy one, get one for $8.15; All gloves $8.15.
|All day August 15
|Skybox
|All weekend $8.15 Draft Pitchers, $8.15 30-minute Simulator Rentals.
|August 14 - August 16
|Sugar Me Skin Care & Hair Removal
|10% off all sales, service or products will be donated to a local organization.
|All day August 15
|The Pottery Lounge
|15% off any item when 815 is mentioned at checkout.
|All day August 15
|The 3R's Learning Materials Center
|Receive an 8.15% discount on regularly priced in stock items, minimum purchase of $10.
|All day August 15
|Toad Hall Books and Records
|Buy two get one free on CDs/DVDs, $8 Jacks or Better shirts while supplies last, 50% off regularly priced used vinyl.
|August 15, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
|Twitchy Kitty Studio
|15% off entire order. Automatic discount, no code required. Free shipping on all orders $24.99 and up.
|All day August 15
|Two Men and a Truck
|8.15% off our brand-new junk removal service.
|Job must be booked on August 15
|Unique Boutique
|Over 40 vendors to shop and many items are 2 for $8.15.
|August 15, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
|Weddings by Danica
|815 Day Giveaway: 8 hours coordination from Weddings by Danica, day-of makeup from Blushing Brooke, and an Engagement Photo Session from Amy K the Photographer. Wedding Planning package available for $815, marked down from $1,500.
|All day August 15
|Why Envy Boutique
|Get 20% off your entire order or shop online and enter code ROCKFORD2020 for 15% off.
|August 14-August 15
|Wolf Hollow
|Tattoos available at $60, $80 and $100 price point, artwork to be revealed the day of, and $8.15 in-shoppe specials as well.
|August 15, 12 - 5 p.m.
For more information on Rockford Day and ways to celebrate click here.