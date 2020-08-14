815 Day: A guide to all the events and specials happening on Rockford Day

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Saturday is Rockford Day and there are dozens of way for you to celebrate and show off your Forest City pride.



While 815 Day is going to look different this year due to Covid-19, city leaders are still encouraging everyone to participate and find creative ways to part take in the city-wide festivities.



The theme of Rockford Day this year is "Celebrating Our Resilience" and community members are encourage to use hashtags #RockfordDay2020 and #CelebratingOurResilience in social media posts.



Here is a complete list of all the events and specials happening Friday and Saturday:

Dj Petey P On The Toyota Terrace

When: Friday, August 14 from 5 - 9 p.m.

Where: Skybox, 8800 E Riverside Blvd, Loves Park, IL 61111



Celebrate 815 Day and kick-off the weekend at Skybox! On Friday, August 14, DJ Petey P will be performing on the Toyota Terrace.

Load The Bus For Miss Carly's

When: Saturday, August 15 from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Where: World Class Motors, 5915 Forest Hills Rd, Rockford, IL 61114

World Class Motors and Grant Park Auto Sales are filling the bus for Miss Carly's. If you donate $50 value or more you get a free conventional oil change from World Class. Hot dogs, chips and pop will be for sale with all proceeds going to Miss Carly's. Click here for more information

Outdoor Movies On The Mile

When: Saturday, August 15, gates open at 7 p.m.

Where: 3917 E. State St.

Miracle Mile Rockford, along with 10 locally owned small businesses, is hosting an outdoor movie night showing a Rockford classic: A League of Their Own on Rockford Day. This will be shown in the parking lot of the former Magna grocery store, 3917 E State St. Participants must stay in their vehicles during the movie, except to use the restrooms or visit the food trucks. Click here for more information.

Rockford Fire 911 Virtual 3K Family Run/Walk

When: Friday, August 14 - Sunday, August 23, 2020

Where: Anywhere your imagination takes you!



All participants that sign up will receive a race t-shirt, race bib, and unique finisher medal; shirts are only guaranteed for those registered by midnight of August 5. A Covid-safe swag bag pickup event will be held at Fleet Feet, 1653 N. Alpine Rd., on Friday, August 14 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. All participants are encouraged to enter their own run times directly to RunSignUp by looking up their bib number. All proceeds are utilized to educate our community in fire prevention, safety and risk reduction. Click here for more information.

Rock River Valley Blood Center Blood Donation

When: Saturday, August 15 from 7 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Where: Rock River Valley Blood Center, multiple locations



If you donate blood at one of the two Rock River Valley Blood Center locations on Rockford Day, you will receive a free cheddar fry from Beefaroo, and the first 25 donors at each location will receive a bag of Mrs. Fisher's chips! And everyone will be entered to win a gift basket from Velvet Robot Coffee and Mrs. Fisher's Chips. Click here for more information.

815Gives

When: Anytime



One Body Collaboratives has recently launched 815Gives.com as a way for our community to easily find needs they can meet by individuals and families that are facing a hardship. On 815 Day it will be promoting all of the needs through its Facebook page that individuals can meet for their neighbors in the 815. Click here for more information.

Rockford Art Museum Free Admission

When: Saturday, August 15 from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Where: Rockford Art Museum, 711 N Main St, Rockford, IL 61103



Rockford Art Museum is offering free admission on 815 Day and 15% off museum memberships. Stop in and catch 5 exhibitions on 2 floors, artwork from the Rockford Art Museum Collection and taxidermy on loan from Burpee Museum. Face masks required and no reservations are needed. Click here for more information.

How I Thrive In The 815

When: Saturday, August 15 from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Where: Rockford Public Library, 1238 S Winnebago St, Rockford, IL 61102



Join author Karla Clark and artist Lisa Greco for a young writers workshop at 10 a.m. and at 12 p.m., families are invited to sit and enjoy an outdoor story time on the lawn of the library. Karla Clark will read her picture book, "You Be Mommy" and members of the Suspects Theater Company will perform short humorous skits about the importance of reading and writing. Registration is required, click here for more information.

Donation Drive To Benefit Rockford Sexual Assault Counseling

When: Friday, August 14 - Saturday August 15 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Where: Mary's By Design or Roxy Carmichael, 310 N Alpine Rd, Rockford, IL 61107



RSAC provides essential services to those in crisis including counseling and crisis services, medical and legal advocacy, prevention and professional education. Bring in donation items from Rockford Sexual Assault Counseling's wish list to either Roxy Carmichael Boutique or Mary's By Design and receive a discount on your purchase. Click here for more information.

T-shirt Launch Party At Rockford Art Deli

When: Saturday, August 15 from 12 - 4 p.m.

Where: Rockford Art Deli, 402 E State St, Rockford, IL 61104



The Rockford Art Deli is working with Eight Fifteen Capital LLC to launch their 4th collaborative t-shirt design. This year's design honors the state of Illinois. There will be a live DJ set by Freedom Bennett, Jamaican cuisine from Jammin Jerk Grill food truck and a meet and greet with the partners from Eight Fifteen Capital. Big Timber Axe Throwing's mobile axe trailer will be onsite for outdoor axe throwing. Click here for more information.

Virtual Tours At The Ethnic Heritage Museum

When: Saturday, August 15 from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Where: Online via Facebook Live



Ethnic Heritage Museum is offering an exclusive tour of some of the rarely seen rooms and spots in our Historical Corridor at the Heritage Museum Park. Join on Facebook live at 11 a.m. to see into the historic "barrel room" that contains 14 barrels from the original Grahams Distillery (1873-1919), as well as the remaining privy, stables and more. Click here for more information.

815 Outside At Severson Dells

When: Saturday, August 15

Where: Severson Dells Nature Preserve, 8502 Montague Rd., Rockford, IL 61102



Severson Dells is offering a variety of guided walks, hikes and strolls through the nature preserve for nature lovers in the 815. Guests are asked to enter at 8786 Montague Rd, Rockford, IL 61102 and take the first left to meet at the shelter house. Water and a face masks are encouraged, no pets are allowed. Click here for more information.

Shop Local On Rockford Day

When: Friday, August 14 - Sunday, August 16, times varied



Shop at dozens of local business offering 815 themed special for the Rockford holiday.

For more information on Rockford Day and ways to celebrate click here.