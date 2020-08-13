Winn. Co. Board shies away from sheriff’s budget, takes another vote at nominee controversy

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Winnebago County Board met Thursday night with an eye on two separate controversies.

Chairman Haney's Four Nominations

The first is Chairman Frank Haney's four nominees.

Thursday marked 33 days since Haney announced his nominations for four separate boards. Here are those nominees and the boards to which they were nominated:

Cesar Sanchez - Community Action Agency Board

Rhonda Greer Robinson - Winnebago County Housing Authority

Rev. Dr. Peter Frank Williams - Winnebago County Crime Commission

Paulina Sihakom - Chicago-Rockford International Airport Board

On Thursday, a vote was taken (again) to confirm these nominees. It failed by a vote of 15 to 5.

Board members who are in support of the nominees say their fellow board members are playing political games. But board members who voted against the nominees say Chairman Haney overstepped by introducing the nominees at a news conference before informing the board. Dissenters also say they haven't had time to review each candidate.

But members from the community pleaded with the board to stop the in-fighting and make a decision, one way or the other, on the nominees.

"I pop on the screen just quickly to encourage you to give an up or down vote to the four candidates," Rebecca White Newgren, the senior pastor at Second First Church, said.

"Chairman Haney has presented us four minority candidates and we have the opportunity now to make it known that in Winnebago County it is no longer a disadvantage to be a minority," Pastor James Fambro of the Christian Growth Center added.

"Please vote on their candidacy, please vote them onto these boards, please move us forward now," Rev. Stephen Bowie of Third Presbyterian Church said passionately.

Despite the vote's failure, Chairman Haney has vowed to put these nominees on the agenda for a vote at every single board meeting until either a decision is made or he is no longer chairman.

Additionally, Chairman Haney told 13 WREX the vote's failure is "a sad way to do the public's work."

But that wasn't the only topic of contention Thursday night.

Winnebago County Sheriff's Budget

As Winnebago County nears the end of the fiscal year on Sept. 30, the Sheriff's Office is looking for more money, millions more.

But Sheriff Gary Caruana did not get his money tonight.

This year, the sheriff's budget is nearly $29 million, but the sheriff says his budget is forecasted to end the fiscal year with an additional $2.7 million. He says that's because his department is not properly funded.

In a statement to 13 WREX, the Sheriff said:

"For the last several years, the Winnebago County Board has failed to provide adequate funding for my office to fulfill my obligation to prevent and investigate crime. As Sheriff, I have done everything possible to cut my budget, and continue to provide necessary public safety and corrections services in Winnebago County. It’s my responsibility to protect the citizens of this county. I’m asking for this amendment to continue to pay for personnel as well as medical services and supplies. I have been working with the County Board and the County Administrator throughout this fiscal year in an effort to make sure the Sheriff’s Office is adequately funded. I appreciate the efforts of those who understand our financial needs and are supportive of our request as it will ensure that we can continue to provide law enforcement and corrections services in our county."

Board member Aaron Booker agrees, saying: "The board didn't pass the budget he requested. There are several patrol districts in Winnebago County that are uncovered right now because of insufficient manpower.

But not all board members agree.

"For the last few years, the sheriff has continually overspent his budget [and] refused to adopt his policies and procedures to meet the budget he's been given," Board member Dan Fellars says. "It's the sheriff's job to make sure that he can operate within the budget the county board assigns to him, not consistently overspend and ask for more money later."

If approved, the board would be forced to take the money from its reserve fund, which currently has more than $20 million in it. A dip into the reserves would affect the county's ability to borrow money, but the money in the reserve fund would have to fall below a threshold the county has set, which several board members say would in fact be the case if nearly $3 million was taken out of it.

The other option would be to find areas within the current budget to make cuts. Paul Arena said Thursday night, it's a conversation the board, at the very least, needs to have.

13 News asked the Sheriff's Office for a more specific reason for the extra funding.

The Sheriff's Office cites personnel costs, which includes medical services and supplies. But personnel costs are divided into different categories, like regular salaries, overtime, life insurance and for deputies' health insurance.

13 WREX was also told, "Some of the amendment ($2.7 million) will cover personnel costs associated with our law enforcement duties related to the protests."