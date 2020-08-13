US seizes virtual currency alleged to fund militant groups

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department says that it has seized millions of dollars from cryptocurrency accounts that militant organizations abroad including al-Qaida and the Islamic State group relied on to finance their organizations and violent plots. Law enforcement officials said Thursday that the groups used the accounts to solicit donations for their causes. That includes through a scam that sought to raise money through the sale of fraudulent personal protective equipment for the coronavirus pandemic. Officials described it as the largest-ever seizure of virtual currency funds related to terrorism.