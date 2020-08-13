UK engineers to examine slopes near tracks after derailment

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s railway operator says inspectors will be examining track-side slopes after a passenger train derailed in Scotland and three people died. Network Rail said Thursday that engineers, contractors and surveyors in helicopters are being dispatched to assess sites similar to the stretch of track where the train derailed near the coastal town of Stonehaven following heavy rain and flooding. A landslide is suspected of playing a role in Wednesday’s derailment. The train’s driver, the conductor and a passenger were killed. Network Rail’s chief executive Andrew says it’s too early to draw conclusions about why the train went off the tracks.