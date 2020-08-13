Trump gives credence to false, racist Harris conspiracy

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is giving credence to a false and racist conspiracy about Kamala Harris’ eligibility to be vice president, fueling an online misinformation campaign that parallels the one he used to power his rise into politics. Trump told reporters Thursday he had “heard” the rumors that Harris, a Black woman and U.S.-born citizen whose parents were immigrants, does not meet the requirement to serve in the White House. Trump said he considered the rumors “very serious.” The conspiracy is false. Harris was born in Oakland, California, and is eligible for both the vice presidency and presidency under the constitutional requirements.